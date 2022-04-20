Rajnath To Take Charge As Host Of Defence Expo

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday will take charge as the host for the eleventh edition of the five-day Defence Expo here.

Mr Singh is expected to arrive here in the evening, where he, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will hold a press briefing to disclose the details of the defence expo. The Defence Minister will be camping in the state capital for next six days till the event ends on February 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expo on Wednesday. According to the official programme, after the inaugural function, the Defence Minister and UP CM will jointly hold a reception and dinner for the delegates on Wednesday night.

Representatives from around 165 countries would be participating in this Defence Expo where they will showcase their defence manufacturing capabilities and will impress India and other countries to adopt their technology in the defence sector. As per the schedule, the inauguration would now be held in the afternoon on Wednesday after Mr Modi arrives from New Delhi at around 1320 hours. Earlier it was scheduled to be inaugurated at 1000 hrs. The Prime Minister would stay at the event's venue for about three hours during which he will inaugurate the event and witness the live demonstration by the Army and Airforce.

Around 90 flights in Lucknow will be rescheduled from February 4 to 9. This rescheduling of flights from February 4 to 8 will impact more than 22,000 passengers. According to sources, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken this decision to create a safe zone for high-speed aircraft that can fly at 2,700 km per hour. Fighter planes like Rafale, which India is soon going to acquire from France, F-35 Lightning II of US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin, which the US wants to sell to India, will be seen on Lucknow's skyline during the Expo.

Fighter jets - Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and helicopters like Chinook and Cheetah would also be flying from Lucknow airport and Bakshi Ka Talab airport. UNI