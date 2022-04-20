Rajnath To e-Unveil Inauguration Stone Of Underpasses At IMA

Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the inauguration stone of two underpasses at the Indian Military Academy here through a virtual programme on Monday.

The project will cost Rs 45 crore and is likely to be completed in two years, an IMA press release said.

Conceived in 1978, the long-awaited project will connect the north, south and central campuses of the academy separated by the NH-72, which is also known as Chakrata Road.

The underpasses will ease the traffic flow on the busy highway and also enhance training efficiency and security of the cadets and IMA personnel. The e-unveiling ceremony will be witnessed via videoconferencing from New Delhi by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen M M Naravane.

Joining in from Shimla will be the GOC-in-C, Army Training Command, Lt Gen Raj Shukla. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Secretary Om Prakash and IMA Commandant Lt Gen Jaiveer Singh Negi will be present at the construction site to lay the foundation stone. —PTI