Rajnath Singh To Visit U'khand On October 1

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Uttarakhand on October 1 to unveil a statue and a memorial of Peshawar revolt hero Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali at his ancestral Peethsain village. Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, a Havildar Major in erstwhile Royal Garhwal Rifles is regarded across Uttarakhand as a hero of the "Peshawar kand" of 1930 when defying the British, he refused to open fire on unarmed Pathans fighting for India"s freedom. The defence minister will visit Peethsain on October 1 and unveil the statue and memorial of Garhwali besides offering tribute to him, Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said. The Union minister will also distribute cheques of interest free loans up to Rs 5 lakh among women self-help groups and launch the Ghasiyari (grass cutters) welfare project on the occasion, he said. A Ghasiyari kit containing tools will be distributed among 25,000 rural women as part of the scheme. —PTI