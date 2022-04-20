Rajnath Singh On 2-Day Visit To Lucknow

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in his parliamentary constituency, Lucknow, on a two-day visit from Sunday evening.

Singh has not visited his constituency since the lockdown began in March though he was briefly here for a few hours in July when former Governor Lalji Tandon died.

The minister will meet party leaders at his residence. On Monday, he will inspect the various developmental projects in the constituency. He will also meet the family of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq who passed away last week.

Rajnath Singh is also expected to issue an appeal to voters of the teachers' and graduates' constituencies, the legislative council where polling is due on Tuesday. —IANS