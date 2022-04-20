Rajnath Singh Meets Muslim Clerics In Lucknow

Luvknow: Stepping up the campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met prominent Muslim clerics here on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh met Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali and Shia clerics Maulana Agha Roohi and Maulana Yasoob Abbas.

Rajnath Singh is pitted against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Poonam Sinha and Congress candidate Pramod Krishnam from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling in Lucknow will be held on May 6, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.