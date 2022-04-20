Rajnath Singh Expresses Confidence About BJP Sweeping UP Polls

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed confidence about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year with an absolute majority.

"BJP will win the Uttar Pradesh election with an absolute majority, Singh told ANI while en route to Lucknow.

Singh, who will address parivartan rally in Lucknow, added, "BJP's parivartan rally has laid the foundation of change in Uttar Pradesh and people of the state also believe that change is certain." Speaking on demonetisation, Singh said the decision to impose a ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes should not be seen as an election issue.

"Demonetisation is not about electoral loss or victory. The demonetisation decision has been taken keeping national interest in mind, and therefore, it should not be associated with the election," Singh said, adding that the demonetisation decision has been taken to curb corruption, black money and to strengthen the economy of the country.

He further said that the demonetisation also helped fight terrorism as many accounts of the Maoists have been seized post the announcement of the drive.