Rajnath Singh Accuses Akhilesh Yadav Of Shattering Mulayam's Dreams

Bahraich: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of shattering the dreams of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav by forging a poll alliance with the Congress.

"Akhilesh has shattered the dreams of his father by entering into a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, against whom his father fought throughout his life," he said addressing an election rally. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Singh said the Congress vice president used to deliver speeches through Khaat Sabhas "but the moment he got an opportunity, he jumped and sat on the bicycle".

"Now, Mulayam has punctured the bicycle, while (Akhilesh's uncle) Shivpal Singh Yadav has broken the chain of the bicycle," the Union minister said. On Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), he claimed, "The health of the elephant (BSP's poll symbol) has deteriorated. The main fodder of the elephant is sugarcane but it's health has gone down, as it has been fed with currency notes."

He claimed that the SP, the BSP and the Congress have created muddy ponds throughout the state. "And it is on these muddy ponds that the lotus would eventually bloom. Goddess Lakshmi visits the household of her devotees while sitting on a lotus itself," he said.

The home minister also mentioned the surgical strikes by carried out by India and said people from Pakistan want a good relationship with the country but Pakistani terrorists are the enemy of humanity.