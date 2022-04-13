Rajnath Reaches Hawaii For A Visit To US Indo-Pacific Command HQs

New Delhi (The Hawk): Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh reached Hawaii on April 12, 2022 for a visit to the Headquarters of United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). On his arrival from Washington DC, Shri Rajnath Singh was received by Commander, US INDOPACOM Admiral John Aquilino. The USINDOPACOM and Indian military have wide-ranging engagements, including a number of military exercises, training events and exchanges.

The Raksha Mantri will visit the USINDOPACOM headquarters, Pacific Fleet and the training facilities in Hawaii on April 13, 2022, before returning to India. He is also expected to lay wreath at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and visit Headquarters of US Army Pacific and Pacific Air Forces, during his brief stay in Hawaii.

In Washington DC, US President Mr Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the presence of Shri Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mr Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Mr Lloyd Austin.

Later, the Raksha Mantri and External Affairs Minister had co-chaired with their US counterparts the 4th India-US Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue on April 11, 2022. A Joint Statement was issued after the dialogue. Before the 2+2 Dialogue, Shri Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Defence separately in Pentagon.