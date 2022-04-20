Rajnath Praises Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today praised the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying he is working hard to deliver on the promises made by the BJP in its 'Sankalp Patr' for the recently concluded state assembly elections. He said Mr Adityanath within a short span of one month has created new confidence among the people that this government will make big difference in their life and accelerate the pace of overall development of the state. He said Mr Adityanath was working with complete dedication, and that his work is being praised by the people. Mr Singh was on a two day tour of his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow said Mr Adityanath by his hard work and dedication for the people of the state has won praise from all quarters in the country. "Not only in India but across the globe people are keen to know about Mr Adityanath and he has attracted wide coverage in the international media after he took over as the chief minister on March 19," he said while addressing a meeting of the youth organisation of traders here. He said the country is blessed to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and Chief Minister like Mr Adityanath. He said the BJP is the most credible party of India and the PM is the most trusted PM for the people of India. He said with the BJP has emerged as the largest political party in the world with relentless efforts and dedication of the party workers. He said out of the state assembly elections held in five states BJP formed the government in four states. He said on the other hand there is no let up in the decline of the Congress and the party is staidly losing ground in all the four corners of India. He said the Congress is struggling across the country for survival while faith of the people in the in BJP has increased, and the people seems to have made a firm resolve for making 'Congress mukt Bharat'. Mr Singh asked party workers to meet those who have benefited from schemes introduced by NDA government over the past three year, and interact with the beneficiaries and honour them. UNI