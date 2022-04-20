Rajnath Pays Tributes To Martyrs At Kranji War Memorial In Singapore

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to the martyrs of the World War-II.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mr Singh said, 'Visited the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore today and paid tributes to those men and women who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Second World War.'

'Deeply humbled by the undying spirit of valour and sacrifice of these brave men and women,' he posted.

The memorial is dedicated to the men and women from India, the UK, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Malaya, the Netherlands and New Zealand who died defending Singapore and Malaya against the invading Japanese forces during the second World War.

The Defence Minister arrived in the island city on Monday night on a two-day visit to attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue.

UNI