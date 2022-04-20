Rajnath Hits At Opposition Over 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Slogan

Jhabrera (Uttarakhand): Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public rally in Uttarakhand's Jhabrera. While addressing the gathering, Singh hit at opposition and said, "Our opposition may say our Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not done anything.

Or, he has not done the required work. Oppositions can debate on how much work has done but they cannot deny the truth that in these 5 years, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not done any corruption.

Same was our leader Atal Bihar Vajpayee. Congress was saying 'Chowkidar chor hai' and they do not know prime ministers or presidents are not people but are organisations. These kinds of things bring dictatorship."