Rajnath, Gadkari Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 1.10 Lakh Cr In UP

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for National Highways projects worth Rs 1,10,154 crore for Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The dignitaries also inaugurated and laid foundation stone for several works under Namami Gange programme worth over Rs 1969.57 crore.

Mr Gadkari hailed his colleague Rajnath Singh and said the proper utilisation of his MP fund changed the picture of development in Lucknow.

"I was in Lucknow in the past but now I am observing a big change. I too have done all the works asked by Rajnathjee. We have included Gomti river under the Namami Gange scheme and Rs 300 crores have been allotted for it," Mr Gadkari said while announcing that the foundation stone for Delhi-Mumbai expressway and Dwaraka expressway would be done on Friday at Gurugram.

Narrating about the achievement of his department, the Union Road transport minister said that the BJP government has increased the construction of roads by twice the speed while Rs 12,000 crore work is underway for waterways.

Alleging that the previous SP government in UP had not supported the Centre on land acquisition for road construction, he said now the Yogi Adityanath government was fully supporting the Centre due to which now roads are being constructed in a faster speed in UP. Rajnath Singh, in his speech said that several project has been completed by the present Central government and it has given added facilities to the people of the state particularly in Lucknow.

He also thanked Mr Gadkari and UP government for supporting the state in speeding up the development schemes in the state. UP CM Yogi Adityanath in his address said that the development projects and Kumbh at Prayagraj have given a new identity of the state during the past 23 months of his government.

" It was a record when there was almost no complaint when 24 crore people attended the Kumbh at Prayagraj," he said. Two UP deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma too addressed the gathering at the function held at the Jhule Lal park on the banks of Gomti river in the state capital. " The development of Ganga is flowing through the state," Mr Maurya said with announcing that the state PWD was making link roads worth Rs 22,000 crores for connecting all the villages of the state. Dr Sharma, too said that better coordination between the Centre and state has given a new look to the development spree in UP. The National Highways inaugurated include four-laning of Lucknow-Sultanpur section on NH-56, four-laning of Kursi Road–Ayodhya Road section of Lucknow ring road, four-laning of Ghaghra Bridge to Budhanpur section on NH-233, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Sonoli-Gorakhpur section on NH- 29E, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Barabanki-Jarwal Road Junction on NH-28C, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Rudauli-Basti section on NH-233, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of 55 kms section on NH- 730A, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Pilibhit-Puranpur section on NH-730, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Puranpur-Khutar section on NH-730, and reconstruction and upgradation of Sisiya-Nanpara section on NH-730. The dignitaries also laid the foundation stone for construction of Lucknow- Kanpur Expressway. Other projects include construction of flyover at IIM crossing, construction of Ghazipur-Phephna-Majhighat road on NH-31A, construction of flyovers, bypasses, FOBs, underpasses for road safety on different highways, construction of four lane Mathura-Hathras-Badaun road on NH-530B, construction of four lane Aligarh-Kanpur road in five packages on NH-91, construction of four lane Unnao-Lalganj road on NH-232A, and widening to six lanes of Chakeri (Kanpur)-Prayagraj road on NH-2.

They also laid the foundation stone for construction of Amethi Bypass and widening and construction of important sections of highways in the State.

Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for various projects were also initiated on the occasion. The Ministers laid foundation of several projects under Namami Gange programme, including laying of sewerage network of 214.88 km in Prayagraj at a cost of Rs 260.86 crore, laying of sewerage network of 69 km including 2 STPs of 9MLD capacity in Garh Mukteshwar at a cost of Rs 46.51 crore, laying of sewerage network of 98.5 km and 13 MLD STP works in Kannauj at a cost of Rs 80.66 crore, and laying of sewerage network of 21.03 km and 4MLD STP in Bulandshahr at a cost of Rs 48.45 crore. In all these projects, sewerage will be collected from households and will be lifted to STPs directly.

Foundation stones were laid for many projects on the main stem of river Ganga, Yamuna, Gomati, Ramganga and Kali. These include interception and diversion (I&D) of drains and 17 MLD STP in Mirzapur, I&D of drains and 17 MLD STP in Ghazipur, and I&D of drains and 35 MLD STPs in Farrukhabad on river Ganga with a total STP capacity of 73 MLD and project cost of Rs 419.36 crore. On Yamuna, the projects include I&D of drains and 21 MLD STP in Etawah and I&D of drains in Ferozabad with total STP Capacity of 21 MLD and project cost of Rs 191.68 crore.

At Gomti river, I&D of drains and 30 MLD STPs in Jaunpur, I&D of drains and 7 MLD STP in Sultanpur and I&D of drains and 40 MLD STP as well as rehabilitation of 42 MLD STP in Lucknow with total STP Capacity of 87 MLD and project cost of Rs 568.93 crore. Apart from these, foundation stones were laid for I&D of drains and 63 MLD STPs in Barelli along river Ramganga and I&D of drains and 15 MLD STP in Kasganj along river Kali. UNI