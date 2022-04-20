Rajnath Dedicates Lucknow Metro To Ex-PM Atal Behari Vajpayee

Lucknow: The city of Nawabs Lucknow was today gifted with Metro and thus became one of the few cities of the country to get rapid transport system. The first Lucknow metro train chugged off from the Transport Nagar station's platform number 1. It was flagged off be Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in presence of Union Minister of State for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri. The dignitaries also traveled on the Metro from Transport Nagar to Charbagh and return back to enjoy the ride. Mr Singh dedicated the Lucknow Metro to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, who had represented Lucknow for several years in Parliament. "This new Lucknow Metro will open up a fresh gateway to the development of UP," he said and hoped that the entire stretch of 23 kilometers of the first metro corridor between Amausi airport and Munshipulia would be completed by next two years. "I congratulate the people of the city that Lucknow has now turned into a metro city with world class transportation," Mr Singh, who is the MP from Lucknow, said. He said Mr Vajpayee had gifted Lucknow with Shahid Path, which has now turned into a main traffic line of the city and hoped that the outer ring road of 104 kilometers would also be completed in next three years time which will end traffic snarls in the city. "I want to give a last mile connectivity to the people of the state capital," he added. However, like other dignitaries, Mr Singh too appreciated 'Metro man' E Shreedharan and the Lucknow Metro officials for bringing the metro so fast in Lucknow. Mr Naik in his address said development is being witnessed in this BJP regime and it can be said that Lucknow Metro is an example of 'Ramrajya to Modi rajya'. However, the Governor was annoyed over the controversy of claim on credit for the Lucknow Metro. "Credit should be given to both the Central and the state government but the real credit goes to E Sreedharan. Everyone terms him a 'Metro man' but I say he is a Metro guru," he said. He added that the IIT Kanpur should be appreciated for the fast construction of the Lucknow Metro but hoped that real benefit would be experienced when the entire stretch of 23 kilometers would be completed. Mr Adityanath announced that it is just the start with Lucknow Metro and in coming years, Metro would be launched in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Allahabad and some other cities. A UP Metro Rail Corporation would be set up to that it will take up the projects in these cities with Mr Sreedharan to assist the state government. He also congratulated the people of the state capital for getting the latest technology Lucknow Metro which will certainly end their woes in traffic congestion and other problems. "The people of the state capital will now get cheap transport facility by commencement of the Lucknow Metro," he said and congratulated Mr Sreedharan and LMRC MD Kumar Keshav and their team for giving such a wonderful metro. UNI