Rajnath blasts Cong, calls Emergency biggest blow to democracy

Chandigarh: On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Congress for its 'democracy-under-threat' accusations on the government, pointing out that the imposition of Emergency was one of the largest insults to democracy.

He also criticised the opposition parties for holding a meeting in Patna and said they could win elections together if they worked together and didn't try to mislead voters with false accusations against the Narendra Modi administration.

Singh was addressing the crowd as part of the BJP's public outreach initiative 'Sampark Se Samarthan' to celebrate the government's ninth year in office.—Inputs from Agencies