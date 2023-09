Rajnath's 2-day visit to Sri Lanka deferred: Defence ministry

New Delhi: A government statement released late on Friday night claimed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's planned two-day travel to Sri Lanka beginning on September 2 had been postponed owing to unforeseen circumstances.

The defence ministry released a press release earlier in the day detailing Singh's upcoming travel to Sri Lanka on September 2 and 3.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Sri Lanka stands deferred to a later date," the ministry stated in a new statement.—Inputs from Agencies