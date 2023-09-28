RajKummar Rao, Triptii Dimri to star in family drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will be seen together in a family drama titled 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.



The film, which is expected to go on floors soon, will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

As per a statement, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' "promises to be a hilarious cinematic experience bringing the 90’s tadka back."

Earlier today, the makers also unveiled an intriguing poster with the initials of the film's title, 'VVKWWV' teasing the audience and leaving them guessing the title.

The film's announcement has left fans excited.



"Wow..fresh on screen jodi," a social media user commented.



"Looks interesting. Best wishes to the team," another one wrote.



The film also marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Rajkummar with talented Triptii. Details regarding the other actors are awaited.



Meanwhile, RajKummar is basking in the success of the Netflix series 'Guns & Gulaabs', in which he shared the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan. In the coming months, he will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.



Sharan Sharma of 'Gunjan Saxena' has directed the film.



On the other hand, Triptii made her acting debut in the comedy film Poster Boys (2017) and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu (2018). She has since starred in Anvita Dutt's period films Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022).

