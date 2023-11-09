    Menu
    Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Sri' to release in May

    Pankaj Sharma
    November9/ 2023
    Rajkummar Rao

    Mumbai: “Sri”, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, will hit the screens on May 10.

    T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the banners behind “Sri”, made the announcement on Wednesday night.

    The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

    “‘SRI’ portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries,” the makers said in a press note.

    Also starring Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar, “Sri” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

    The movie was previously set for a September 15, 2023 release.

    —PTI

