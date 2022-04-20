Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Wrap Shoot For 'Badhaai Do'

Mumbai: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have finished shooting for their schedule of the upcoming comedy "Badhaai Do".

Backed by Junglee Pictures, the film is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit "Badhaai Ho!".

It is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy "Hunterrr" (2015).

Rao and Pednekar were shooting the film for almost two months in Mussoorie and Dehradun.

The official handle of Junglee Pictures posted a video on Instagram, featuring the cast and crew of "Badhaai Do" announcing the completion of the schedule on the lines of the viral ''Pawri ho rahi hai'' trend.

"This is our team. This is their madness. And here we are having our schedule wrap up pawri," the post read.

The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written "Badhaai Ho!". "Badhaai Do" marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar.

Rao, 36, features in the film as a cop, while 31-year-old Pednekar will be seen in the role of a PT Teacher.

"Badhaai Ho!", the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle age couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy.

The 2018 film, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra, was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

It won two National Awards for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best supporting actress for Sikri. —PTI