Rajinikanth: I Want To Play The Role Of A Transgender

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth says he would love to explore the idea of playing a transgender in a film.

"I have explored almost all the genres. I have worked in 160 films and it's been 45 years in the film industry. I want to play the role of a transgender," said the Tamil screen idol, when asked if there still was any genre or role that he would like to explore after such glorious innings in films. Rajinikanth opened up at the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Darbar" in the city. Asked if he has been approached by any filmmaker to play a transgender, he said: "No, not yet. I thought about it just now and expressed my wish."

The veteran actor also spoke of his wish to work in a Marathi film someday, since his roots belong to Maharashtra. He added that his passion for acting has been the driving factor for the last 45 years. He said: "I do speak in Marathi in my house. Once I had an opportunity to work in a Marathi film but that didn't worked out. I would like to work in a Marathi film. Let's see when it happens. We have shot this film ('Darbar') for 90 days in Mumbai. I really love people of Mumbai." Rajinikanth, who was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in a Marathi family in Bangalore, plays the commissioner of Mumbai in "Darbar". Asked what drives him to work in films after having achieved everything, he said: "To be frank, it's about money (laughs). I have to justify the money I get, and that is huge. No, actually it is the passion. I feel we should love the work that we do. I love acting and I love coming in front of the camera. I think the camera and the light give me energy."



