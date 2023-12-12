    Menu
    Rajinikanth turns 73: Fans gather outside Thalaiva's home to celebrate his birthday

    December12/ 2023
    Thalaiva's Grand Birthday Celebration: Fans throng Rajinikanth's residence, social media abuzz with wishes and glimpses of the superstar's special day!

    Fans outside Rajinikanth's residence

    Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older on Tuesday, fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai to celebrate his birthday.

    Several pictures and videos from the superstar's residence went viral on social media.

    In the pictures, fans could be seen waiting to wish Thalaiva on his special day.

    Rajinikanth's fans have also wished 'Thalaiva' on social media. They have flooded Twitter and Instagram with birthday wishes in the form of creative posters and videos.

    Music composer Anirudh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Happy birthday to the emperor Thalaiva @rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

    A user wrote, "Happy Birthday to the One and Only SUPERSTAR of Indian Cinema and Pride of Kollywood."

    Another user wrote, "No one in the world can get this much positivity and love from people except my Thalaivar. Happy Birthday to the positive aura @rajinikanth Proud to be your follower."

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin also wished the superstar and wrote on X, "Happy Birthday to my beloved friend Rajinikanth. I wish you to continue to make people happy by giving successful movies with happiness and fulfilment."

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film.

    In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand.

    —ANI

