    Menu
    States & UTs

    Rajinikanth meets Akhilesh in Lucknow

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    August20/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Rajinikanth meets Akhilesh

    Lucknow: Veteran actor Rajinikanth, on Sunday, met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

    The actor met Akhilesh at his residence. Akhilesh shared pictures with Rajinikanth on Twitter.
    Talking to reporters, Rajinikanth said, “I met Akhilesh Yadav nine years ago at a function in Mumbai and we are friends since then, we talk on the phone. Five years ago, when I came here for a shoot but I could not meet him, now he is here so I met him.”

    Rajinikanth, on Saturday evening, had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    When asked about the meeting, he said, “Bohut badhiya, accha laga (It was great, I felt good).” —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Rajinikanth Akhilesh Twitter UP
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in