Rajinikanth is 'thumping with joy' to collaborate with Big B after 33 years

Chennai: Thalaivar Rajinikanth, who is currently scheduled for his new project tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170’, is “thumping with joy”, as he is marking his latest collaboration with his “mentor”, the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years.



Excited and glad over the opportunity, the ‘Jailer’ actor took to his X account, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of the two acting behemoths standing alongside one another.



Captioning the picture, he wrote: “After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s ‘Thalaivar 170’ directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”



In the picture, Rajinikanth can be seen wearing white shirt and a black wig, all the while smiling with great happiness. Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand was equally thrilled to be working once again with the Tamil megastar.



The ‘Ganpath’ actor donned a colourful patterned bandana on his head. Wearing a grey shirt, the actor was wearing glasses and wore a pink and blue jacket atop his shirt. The jacket was detailed with various animal figures.



Prior to the upcoming film, Big B and Thalaivar last worked together in the Hindi film ‘Hum’, directed by Mukul Anand which was released in 1991. ‘Hum’ was a massive rage in the 1990s and a huge success, receiving great acclaim from critics, viewers, as well as a big box office.



The movie, which starred Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles, also lead to the Thalaivar’s 1995 classic ‘Baasha’, as it employed several unused plot points from the original script of ‘Hum’.



‘Hum’ is also very well remembered for its song ‘Jumma Chumma De De’. ‘Baasha’ is also well known for two of its classic tracks ‘Naan Autokaaran’, and ‘Style Style Thaan’.



Since the announcement of the new mystery project, immense excitement is raging across India as audiences from Mumbai to Chennai are frantic to see the two legends come together on the big-screen.



Apart from these two legends, the film will also star Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film will hit theatres in 2024.

—IANS