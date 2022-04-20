Rajinikanth injured during shoot of '2.0'

Chennai: (PTI) Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth has sustained a minor leg injury after he allegedly fell while shooting his upcoming magnum opus "2.0" here.





However, the 66-year-old actor resumed shooting after receiving treatment, sources said.





Rajinikanth, who was shooting for a particular scene at Kelambakkam, allegedly fell and injured his knee last night, sources said adding after being administered first aid at a private hospital, the star resumed work for his film.





Meanwhile, his media manager said the actor was "fine" and has shared the video of Rajinikanth on a social media site.





The "Kabali" star was seen casually dressed and waving at his fans from the shooting spot, in the video.





Recently, the first look of the movie "2.0", which also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and actress Amy Jackson, was released at a function held in Mumbai.





The movie, directed by Shankar is likely to be released next year during Diwali.





PTI



