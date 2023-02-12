Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed new governor of Bihar

Patna: The governors of 13 states, including Bihar, were appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the governor of Bihar following a notification from the office of the President. He will be Phagu Chauhan's replacement.

Arlekar presided as the Himachal Pradesh governor. Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as the new governor of Meghalaya by the President.

Earlier, both Bhagat Singh Kosiyari, governor of Maharashtra, and Radha Krishna Mathur, L-G of Ladakh, resigned from their positions. The president, Droupadi Murmu, accepted their resignations and replaced the governors of 13 states.

According to the notice, Ramesh Bans, who was the governor of Jharkhand, will become the new governor of Maharashtra, and retired brigadier B.D. Mishra will become the new L-G of Ladakh.—Inputs from Agencies