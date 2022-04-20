Rajeev Shukla appointed IPL Governing Council chairman, Sourav Ganguly named member

New Delhi: Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on Monday was appointed chairman of Indian Premier League's governing council by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per media reports, BCCI had been debating over three choices for the chairman's post � Sourav Ganguly (backed by Jagmohan Dalmiya), Ajay Shirke (backed by Sharad Pawar) and Ranjib Biswal (backed by N Srinivasan). As with most high-profile appointments within the board, there was no agreement between the members. Shukla was eventually picked as a consensus candidate to replace Biswal as the next chairman of the governing council. In fact, Biswal took over the post from Shukla, who had resigned as chairman after the 2013 spot-fixing scandal broke out. Shukla had recently lost the BCCI elections for the post of treasurer to Anirudh Chaudhary. As per norm, the board was to appoint the IPL chairman and the members of the governing council when it held its AGM in May. However, with multiple power factions at play, they failed to reach a decision. Sourav Ganguly was a new entrant to the IPL Governing Council while the senior national selection committee led by Sandeep Patil was retained for another season. Team India Director Ravi Shastri also remained in the IPL Governing Council. Another former captain Anil Kumble has been retained as chairman of the Technical committee while Congress leader and MPCA top boss Jyotiraditya Scindia will head the powerful finance committee. Chetan Desai of Goa will head the Marketing Committee while Gokaraju Gangaraju of Andhra will be in-charge of the Tours and Programmes Committee. Cricket Association of Bengal treasurer Biswarup Dey will be the new head of the Media Committee. A new committee called Affiliations Committee headed by Anurag Thakur has been formed while president Jagmohan Dalmiya himself will now chair the Constitution Review Committee with Shukla for company. The Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) sub-committee has been put on hold for the time being.