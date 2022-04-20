Rajeev Ram outlasts Ivo Karlovic to win ATP Newport title

American Rajeev Ram won his second ATP title at the same place where he captured his first, defeating Croatian Ivo Karlovic to win the ATP Hall of Fame Championships. Ram outlasted second seed Karlovic 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2) to take the title six years after winning his only prior ATP crown on the same Newport grass by beating countryman Sam Querrey in the final. Ram will jump from 161st in the world rankings into the top 90 after taking the top prize of $84,250 (77,750 euros). He joins John Isner and Bryan Shelton as the only Americans to win multiple Newport crowns. Ram, 31, became the second ATP champion this season to have done so after saving a match point in the tournament, the other being Denis Istomin at Nottingham. Ram saved a match point in defeating top seed Isner in the opening round and saved two more in ousting French fifth seed Adrian Mannarino in the quarter-finals. For Karlovic, it was another heartbreaker at Newport after dropping last year`s Hall of Fame final to Australian Lleyton Hewitt. Karlovic, 36, settled for his eighth ATP runner-up showing after having earlier this year collected his sixth title, that coming at Delray Beach. AFP