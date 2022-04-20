Rajeev Khandelwal, Kritika Kamra in Delhi to promote 'Reporters'

New Delhi: Actors Rajeev Khandelwal and Kritika Kamra were here Tuesday to promote their forthcoming TV show �Reporters�, which seeks to reveal the life of journalists behind the camera along with the angle of an intense love story between the characters they portray. Rajeev, who is making his comeback to the small screen after three years, will essay the role of senior journalist Kabir Sharma. The 39-year-old says he was desperately waiting to make his comeback on TV but he was not getting "different" scripts. "I was declining offers since a long time because I always wanted to do something different after 'Kahin To Hoga' and 'Left Right Left'. Unfortunately I was not offered shows which will serve good scripts. "People will not find anything unreal in 'Reporters'. The show doesn�t highlight any particular social subject, so social issues won�t be its crux . It tells the behind the stage drama of journalism. It focuses on the news room before and after going live.Shows on this field have not been made in India up till now," Rajeev said. Talking about his character, he said: "Kabir is a news anchor. Every anchor has own unique style. Some of them are dramatic and others are serious ones. But intentionally, I didn�t copy anyone. I wanted to give my approach to it. I want people to see Kabir instead of Rajeev Khandelwal." Meanwhile, Kritika, who is best known for her roles in �Kuch Toh Log Kahenge� and �Kitani Mohabbat Hai�, will be seen playing trainee reporter Ananya Kashyap. "I always try to do unique kind of shows. I�ve not done any kitchen drama because I too don�t like it. But �Reporters� is different from my previous works. To difficult to work unbiased and run neutral stories," she said. So do they think that reporters should have certain limits when it comes to personal life of celebrities? To this, Rajeev said: �I�ve always been grilled for all the decisions I have made in my life. But, it depends on the ability of the person, who is giving the answer, how he is representing himself. I never ask any journalist for questions (he will ask) before an interview. It totally depends on me how I�m going to handle the questions. Touted as a family drama, �Reporters�, will be aired from April 13. Producer, Srishti Arya of Rose Audio Visuals Pvt Ltd said: �News has become a part of our day to day life now. People will get to see the real world of journalism which somehow gets overshadowed by the glamorous part of it. With the backdrop of a newsroom, 'Reporters' will show behind the camera emotions of journalists with the angle of a love story.� IANS