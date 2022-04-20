Rajbhasha Pakhwada Commenced At ONGC Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): ONGC Tel Bhavan Dehradun is celebrating Rajbhasha Pakhwada from 14th to 28th September 2020. The Pakhwada was inaugurated by Group General Manager- Head Corporate Administration and Infrastructure Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain on 14th September on the Hindi Diwas at Green Hills Dehradun.

The Pakhwada commenced with the administering of the Rajbhasha Sankalp by Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain encouraging all to give their full support for the development and betterment of Rajbhasha by keeping full faith on our constitution as Hindi Diwas is the symbol of our Nation's mental freedom. We must inspire our friends and all people around us to write and speak in Hindi.

Group General Manager- Head Employee Relations Mr. A.P. Singh read the message of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Government of India Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan on the occassion. Group General Manager(HR)- Head Corporate Recruitment and Promotions Mr. Rajan Asthana read the Rajbhasha Sandesh of Chairman and Managing Director ONGC Mr. Shashi Shanker .

Earlier General Manager and Incharge Official Language Mr. Ram Raj Dwivedi threw light on the importance of hindi diwas and briefed all about the various the online programs to be held during the Pakhwada. On this occasion Executive Director- Head Trusts Mr. K. Ambedkar, General Manager - Incharge Logistics Mr. SS Rawat, General Manager E&T Mr. Kamlesh Dobhal, Incharge MM Mr. B. Senthil , Incharge Fire Services Mr. Pawan Kumar and Incharge Security Mr. Meher Singh and ONGCians were also present on the occasion.