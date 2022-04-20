Rajbhar Waiting For Shivpal Yadav To Join Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha

Ballia: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar on Sunday said he is waiting for Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Yadav to join Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, led by him and comprising Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha is a front of like-minded parties led by former Uttar Pradesh minister Rajbhar.

"I am waiting for the day when Shivpal Yadav will hold a press conference and declare that he is joining the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha," said Rajbhar in response to reporters' query on Yadav's meeting with Owasi in Azamgarh on Saturday.

Rajbhar, however, said he had no information on the outcome of the meeting.

'Owing to some pre-engagements, I could not go to Azamgarh, so I cannot tell what was discussed between them," said Rajbhar.

Shivpal Yadav had met Owaisi in Azamgarh on Saturday at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali.

The two leaders are understood to have also discussed the political scenario of the state during their meeting in Azamgarh.

After attending the wedding ceremony, Yadav had told reporters that all socialists need to unite against the BJP.

Asked about his meeting with Owaisi, Yadav said he has already said all like-minded secular forces need to work for uprooting the BJP from the country and the state.

There is a need for the Samajwadi family to unite to defeat the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections, Yadav said, adding he has told SP president Akhilesh Yadav to unite everyone for this task.

'I have said I will help by allying but would not merge the PSP(L) with the Samajwadi Party,' Shivpal Yadav added. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in December had announced his party's intention to fight the next state UP elections as part of a front led by Rajbhar, a former BJP ally (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen). —PTI