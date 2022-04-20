Rajbhar To Hold Rally In Lucknow On Oct 27

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and president of the Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party(SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar, has announced on Tuesday to hold a big rally in Lucknow on October 27 to celebrate the foundation day of the party.

The SBSP, which is is indulged in love and hate relationship with the ruling BJP, has several times threaten the government but on the other hand Rajbhar had reiterated that his alliance with the BJP will continue till 2024. Mr Rajbhar told UNI here that several issues would be taken up in the rally, including categorization in the backward reservation with giving priority to the most backwards.

"We will make several announcement before our supporters during the rally and it would be also a platform to unveil the party's strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he said. Talking about the party's demand for separate quota for the most backwards within the 27 per cent reservation for the backwards, he said that BJP president had promised him to implement it six months before the Lok Sabha polls." But unfortunately the BJP has not kept its promise so far on other issues and October will be the last month to implement the promise for the most backward reservation issue," he added. The other issues to be raised during the rally includes division of UP in three parts -- Poorwanchal, Madhyanchal and Pachimanchal , total prohibition of alcohol like in Bihar and Gujarat, free education for all caste up to post graduate and free coaching for the general and backward students like given to SC/ST by the government.

Om Prakash Rajbar's dilly -dally attitude has caused frustration for the ruling BJP after he met Samajwadi Secular Front chairman Shivpal Singh Yadav and praised BSP president Mayawati recently. He also slammed the Centre over the SC/ST Act amendment and supported the agitation launched by several upper caste organisations. UNI