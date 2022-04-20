Rajbhar Seeks Yogi Resignation In Kanpur Firing Case

Kanpur: Om Prakash Rajbhar, former Uttar Pradesh Minister and President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on moral grounds, following the killing of eight policemen in the state.

Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, told reporters on Tuesday that the "Kanpur incident is actually an act of terrorism. The government should immediately recommend a CBI inquiry into the case because the role of the police and politicians is suspect." He said that the Yogi government was providing patronage to criminals and this had been confirmed by the gangster who is heard naming politicians of the ruling party in a video clip that has gone viral. "Why is the BJP quiet on this issue?" he asked. --IANS