Rajbhar Says Grand Alliance Can Affect BJP's Prospect In UP

Lucknow: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj party (SBSP) leader and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata party will have a tough time to win elections, if a grand alliance is formed by the Opposition.

Rajbhar, sulking ally of the BJP ever since he joined the government in March 2017 who is minister for Backward Classes and Department of Disabled people development told reporters here that "this is a harsh reality that if the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj party and the Congress join hands, the BJP would have a tough time." However, Rajbhar did not clarify whether he meant the grand alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, which is due to 2019, or the state assembly polls. The UP assembly polls were held in 2017. The Minister further said that he has not gained anything from the BJP, despite requesting multiple times for an office for party. Rajbhar was also critical of the BJP for not inviting him or his party for the series of the meetings of various caste and social groups from the OBCs organized by the BJP in Lucknow. Last month, the Minister, in a veiled attack on the state government, had said that renaming Mughal Sarai railway station as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction would not help spur development or ensure that trains run as per schedule. UNI