Rajbhar Dubs BJP A 'Party Opposing Constitution'

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and president of the Suheldo Bharatiya Samaj Party(SBSP) On Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday flayed BJP for not 'following' the Constitutional norms.

"When the Ram Temple issue is before the judiciary and the matter could be solved either through a court verdict or mutual agreement, then the act of some political parties and their leaders openly criticising the judiciary is commendable," he said.

Talking to media here on Saturday, Mr Rajbhar said those people who don't have the faith on the Constitution are talking against the judiciary. "It is unfortunate that the people, who have taken oath to protect the Constitution, are openly giving statement against it. Such statements only creates communal tension in the country, " he said. Questioning the time of raking up the Ram Temple issue and bringing out the Sankalp Yatra over the Ayodhya matter, the UP minister said ,"Why they did not bring out the yatras during the past four years. Why it is being organised just before the elections." "I thinks that there is a conspiracy to divide the society on communal and caste lines, " he added. The SBSP president also questioned on the casteist comment on God Hanuman by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "If Hanuman is a Dalit, then which caste did Lord Ram and Vishnu belonged to?'' he wondered. The UP minister also demanded reservation quota for the Most Backward Classes and Dalits. "A commission had submitted its report on providing quota within the 27 per cent quota for the backwards. But no political parties are pressing the government to implement it," he said. UNI