Rajbhar Continues To Give Statement Against BJP In UP

Jaunpur: Undeterred by the warning of Uttar Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey to mend his ways, Suheldeo Bharat Samaj Party(SBSP) president and state cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said he would continue to fight for the rights and the dignity of the dalits and OBCs in UP.

The statement of Rajbhar comes a day after the state BJP president warned the dissident party leaders and leaders of the ally parties not to criticise the government or party in the public.

"We do not practice the politics of the comfort and privileges and we are in politics to fight for the rights of the poor and the downtrodden. The fight for the due share of the dalits and OBCs is the motto of my politics and I would continue to fight for the ideals," Mr Rajbhar said.

The state BJP president had on Sunday said such leaders should mend their ways otherwise the party leadership will have to take tough stand on this issue. For the last two months, Mr Rajbhar is running relentless campaign against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and creating embarrassing situation for the government. He has alleged that the Chief Minister has no control over the bureaucracy and there is a sharp rise in corruption ever since the BJP came to power.

Mr Rajbhar felt all communities aren't getting a fair share in the 27 per cent OBC quota in government jobs and educational institutions. He has a formula-break up the quota into three subcategories. He, however, added that the BJP president has assured that Quota Within Quota will be implemented six months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The SBSP president is a vocal proponent of breaking up the 27 per cent quota earmarked for the OBCs in government jobs and educational institutions into three subcategories—'backward', 'extremely backward' and 'most backward'. He said he has worked out the formula based on the extent of backwardness and population of communities. He said it's not a new formula as it was recommended by the Social Justice Committee appointed by then BJP chief minister Rajnath Singh in 2001. "It is high time that this formula in OBCs reservation is implemented in UP. Twelve other states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, have implemented it successfully. It is a must that all communities get a fair share in the social justice system. It is also important that it gets implemented before the Lok Sabha elections," said Mr Rajbhar.

He said the castes listed in OBCs category are not getting their fair share. The dominant OBC castes — Yadav, Sonar, Jat and Patel have cornered the major share of benefits of reservation which is much higher to their share in states population.

Based on figures that were given in the Allahabad High Court in 2013, Sonars have availed 61 per cent more benefit than what accrues to them according to their population; Jats have got 51 per cent more and Yadavs, nearly 50 per cent more. The same is the case among the Dalits. The Jatavs, Chamars and Dhusiyas have cornered 90 per cent more benefits of SC/ST quota than what their population entails. In the process, the other backward and weaker communities have been relega­ted to the sidelines without getting the benefits due to them. ``We only want that each community should get its due share.'' He said the social Justice committee had recommended to split the 27 per cent quota for the OBCs into three categories -- backward, extremely backward and most backward, or categorise them into 'A', 'B' or 'C'. Category A can include dominant castes like Yadav, Ahir, Kurmi, Lodh and Jats and B can include extremely backward communities like Maurya, Kushwaha/Koeri, Shakya and Saini; and category C can include the most backwards like Mallah, Nishad, Badai and Lohar. The committee had recommended that the dominant castes should get about five to six per cent from the 27 per cent quota, the extremely backward category should have seven to eight per cent quota, while the most backward category should get maximum 13-14 per cent share. UNI