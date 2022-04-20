Rajbhar 'enemy of society', says UP minister on SBSP chief joining hands with Owaisi

Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Rajbhar has said SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is a "samaj ka dushman" (enemy of society) for joining hands with the Asaddudin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the 2022 state assembly polls.

Buoyed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen''s (AIMIM) good showing in the recent Bihar Assembly polls, Owaisi met Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, in Lucknow earlier this month.

After the meeting, Om Prakash Rajbhar, referring to the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, had said that they will contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections together.

The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha is a front of smaller parties in the state formed about a year ago.

"Om Prakash Rajbhar is a ''samaj ka dushman'' and has betrayed Maharaja Suheldev after whom he formed his party," Anil Rajbhar told reporters in Kamtaila village here on Friday night.

"He (Om Prakash Rajbhar) has nothing to do with either the society or Maharaja Suheldev''s honour and dignity. Earlier too, he had joined hands with the children of Syed Salar Ghazi, Mukhtar Ansari and Afzal Ansari, for his politics and now he has joined hands with Owaisi," he said.

"He wants to mislead the Rajbhars but now he stands fully exposed," the Divyangjan Empowerment minister added.

Maharaja Suheldev, an 11th century king, is said to have defeated Syed Salar Ghazi in a battle.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was sacked from the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers in May this year for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP.

On Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia comparing the schools in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in terms of progress made by the respective governments in improving infrastructure, Anil Rajbhar asked him, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh to visit schools in Varanasi. —PTI