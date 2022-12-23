Rajasthani Folk Held Under The Aegis Of SPIC MACAY

Dehradun (The Hawk): SPIC MACAY organized a Rajasthani Folk by the popular Bhutte Khan Manganiyar and group at Graphic Era University and Dehradun Institute of Technology today. The program was organized with the support of the SRF Foundation.

Bhutte Khan Manganiyar and group belong to the Manganiyar and Langha community of hereditary musicians. During the occasion, they created magic with Sufi songs and bhajans accompanied by instruments like Kamayacha, Khartal, Dholak, Morchang, Bhapang, Algoja, Murli, Matka, and Harmonium. The folk dances like Kalbeliya, Bhawai, Ghoomar, and Terahtali were the other star attractions.

The students were left speechless after the high-energy renditions and vibrant folk dances that recreated the Rajasthani spirit in all vigor. During the circuit, they also performed at the Himjyoti School, Ecole Globale International Girls School, Sai Grace Academy, Doon Girls School, DAV Public School, Kasiga School, Doon World School, and Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.