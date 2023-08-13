    Menu
    Rajasthan: State President of Karni Sena shot at in Udaipur

    Nidhi Khurana
    August13/ 2023
    Jaipur: Bhanwar Singh Saladia, the state president of  Shri Rajput Karni Sena, was targeted in a shooting in Udaipur on Sunday.

    Bhupal Nobles (BN) University was the site of the incident. After being shot in the waist, he was taken to the hospital immediately.

    A programme was being organised in the university and Saladia was invited as guest. However, a person identified as Digvijay Singh shot at the Karni president following which the people got hold of the accused and thrashed him. He was eventually turned over to the police.

    The accused individual was also in attendance. According to reports, Digvijay Singh and Bhanwar Singh had disagreements about the accused's status as Karni Sena district president.

    Four months ago, Digvijay Singh was removed from his position as president of the Udaipur District of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

    Udaipur SP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that the accused Digvijay was removed from the post of district president due to a mutual dispute.

    “There was a dispute between them after his removal. Investigation is on to find out if there are some other reasons behind the act,” he officials.—Inputs from Agencies

