    Rajasthan: Government physicians strike Wednesday in solidarity with private doctors

    The Hawk
    March28/ 2023

    Jaipur: Government doctors and teachers at medical institutions in Rajasthan have announced a one-day mass vacation on Wednesday in support of private doctors protesting the Right to Health Bill. This will have a significant impact on the state's ability to provide medical care.

    But, emergency services will be excluded from this.

    Due to a strike by private doctors, private hospitals and nursing homes in Rajasthan have been closed for many days, causing an influx of patients to public facilities.—Inputs from Agencies

