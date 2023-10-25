Rajasthan: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's Jhunjhunu visit today, likely to make big announcements for women

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India]: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to address a public rally here in Jhunjhunu as part of the party's campaign programme in the poll-bound state ahead of the November 25 elections.

During her visit, the AICC leader will unveil the statue of former Union minister Sisram Ola in Ardawata before addressing a gathering, which will be attended by state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Gehlot said that Priyanka will make big announcements for the homemakers of Rajasthan.

"Special information for the women of Rajasthan- Tomorrow Priyanka Gandhi will make some big announcements for the housewives of Rajasthan at 12:30 pm in Jhunjhunu," Gehlot said on the social media platform, X.



This would be the second visit of the Congress leader in Rajasthan, going to polls next month, in a week.

Earlier on Friday, last week, she addressed a public rally in Dausa. During her address, she underscored that the Gehlot government has worked for the people of the state.

"There is a Congress government in your state... If you see the journey of the last five years, you can say that the Rajasthan Congress tried to make the journey of your life easier... The leaders who truly want that state and country should go forward, they do not look only at themselves they look for what is good for people," Priyanka said.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, she said that leaders of the party, in opposition here, work for themselves and their industrialist friends.

With poll dates nearing in Rajasthan, both the BJP and Congress are slugging it out to form their government.



Rajasthan assembly polls will be held on November 25. The 200-member house will go to polls in single-phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, coinciding with the other four states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

—ANI