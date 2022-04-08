Rajasthan: College Girl Poisoned For Refusing Sex

Jaipur: A 19-year-old girl in Bharatpur was allegedly poisoned by a group of men for refusing to have sex with them, police said on Friday. The matter is being investigated and no arrest has been made in the case, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father at Halena Police Station, five classmates of her daughter, who was studying in a private college in Bharatpur, were forcing her to have sex with them, and when she refused they poisoned her.

A case was lodged on Wednesday under section 306 (abetment of suicide), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), and 341 (punishment of wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, SHO Halena Vijay Singh said.

Viscera samples of the deceased have been sent to forensic science laboratory for examination and an investigation has been taken up, he said.

The victim's father in his complaint alleged that on Tuesday, his daughter, who lives with her grandparents in Halena town, had called her mother and told her that some students of her college had been forcing her to have physical relationship with them.

They also used to pass derogatory remarks against her, said her father. On Wednesday around 3 pm, the students followed her when she was returning home, and forcefully made her drink some liquid, said police.

When she reached home, she started vomiting. The woman was rushed to a hospital in a poor state, and died during treatment there, police added.

—PTI