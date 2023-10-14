Rajasthan: 4 people dead, 17 injured after bus collides with trolly in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) [India]: Four people were killed and around seventeen injured after a bus carrying passengers collided with a trolley in Pratapgarh district in the early hours of Saturday.



At around five in the morning, a bus carrying a group of 41 passengers, who had set out from their villages Lamba Dabra and Kataron Ka Khera to visit Sanwaliyaji and Shani Maharaj, collided with a trolley in Sohagpur.

Inderjit Yadav, Collector of Pratapgarh District said, "Four people have died in the accident and around seventeen people are injured. The entire medical team is engaged to treat them. They are being given all the facilities needed. Myself and the Superintendent of Police (SP) have met the injured people. More details will come up after the investigation."

Along with the treatment of the injured, a large number of their family members who had arrived from the village have also gathered in the hospital. Police personnel have also been deployed for security.



Sarpanch of the village, Jeevanlal said, "We had left from the village at around 4.30 am in the morning with 41 people for darshan, but after a few kilometres from the village, while overtaking a broken trolley on the main road on National Highway 56, the bus collided with the trolley. The accident was so severe that four people died on the spot immediately. We appeal to the government to provide financial aid to these people."

—ANI