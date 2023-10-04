Rajasthan: 3 dead, 24 injured after bus rams into parked truck on Jaipur-Agra highway

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): At least three people including bus driver and conductor died and twenty-four people were injured after a bus collided with a truck parked on the Jaipur-Agra highway near Bharatpur's Barso village Wednesday morning.

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the scene. All the injured were taken to RBM District Hospital in ambulances, said police adding, that dead bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary.

Police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Meena said, "The Indian Administrative Officer, Sunil Rathod, was also travelling in the bus. Sunil Rathore's leg was injured in the accident. Which was referred to Jaipur on request. A total of 24 people, including Pooja, Sangeeta, Leeluram Saini, Seema, Naveen Saini, Khushboo, Rajesh, Deenbandhu, Ballu, etc., were injured in the bus. All the passengers in the bus are residents of Gwalior, Jhansi, and Jhunjhunu."

Medical station in-charge Vinod Kumar Meena said "At around 2 o'clock in the night, a sleeper coach was going to Jhansi from Jaipur. The bus collided with a broken truck parked on the highway near Barso village, about 5 kilometers from Bharatpur. In the accident, driver Kamlesh and conductor Brijendra, residents of Jhunjhunu, died on the spot. While Gwalior resident Bunty, who was travelling in the bus, also died," he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

