Rajasthan: 2 dead, 3 injured after house collapse in Karauli

As rescue operations continue, authorities fear more victims might be trapped under the debris.

Karauli (Rajasthan): Two people including a child died and another three were injured after a house collapsed in the Nadi Darwaza area of Karauli district following heavy rains on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Zakir Khan (35) and Jiya Khan (12).

Ramkesh, the Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of Government Hospital, Karauli gave information on the incident and said, "Around 7.15 am we received information in the hospital that a house collapse incident has taken place and many people have been feared dead in the debris at the site."

"Initially, two bodies were sent to the hospital, of Jiah Khan and her father Zakir Khan. Additionally, three people came in with minor injuries. Two of them were given first aid and the third person was sent after an OPD. More people are feared trapped in the collapse incident," said the official.

Police said that at least five people were buried in the debris after the house collapsed. After the rescue operation, two were found dead and three others injured.

"Police officers reached the spot on information and the injured were admitted to the Karauli Hospital. The incident took place in the Nadi Darwaza area around 6.30 in the morning," said police.

The officials also said that the house had become dilapidated due to continuous rainfall.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed intense rainfall, causing severe waterlogging in many areas, including Gangapur City in the past three days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast additional downpours in certain areas for the upcoming week.

The met department predicted that on Sunday, there is also a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall at certain locations in the divisions of Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur.

The heavy rain activities are expected to continue in these areas for the next five to seven days.

The next five to six days may see moderate to heavy rain in some areas of western Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions, with a chance of heavy rain at some locations in the Shekhawati region.

—ANI