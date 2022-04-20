Rajasthan Univ postpones exams till March 31

Jaipur: A day after prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in Rajasthan in the wake of three of a family from Jhunjhunu testing positive for coronavirus, the Rajasthan University on Thursday postponed postgraduate and undergraduate exams till March 31, according to an order issued by chancellor R.K Kothari.

The exams were due on Thursday at 11 a.m. Around 5 lakh students were supposed to appear in these exams.

Meanwhile, state Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said on Thursday that the coming two weeks were very important for the country as well as the state. He said according to the World Health Organization, the virus that spreads in four stages has not been able to make any substantial impact in the first two phases in India.

"In the third and fourth stages, the virus spreads to communities and groups," said Sharma, appealing to people that if they follow the advisory related to coronavirus, then the virus can be easily defeated.

Sharma said the intensive screening of all passengers coming by international flights is being done. Arrangements have been made for passengers to stay at hotels until their sample report is available. They will be sent home if their report is negative, but if a person shows symptoms, he will be kept in home isolation.

The Health Minister said that by identifying positive patients, posters would be stuck at their homes so that people in the neighborhood do not meet them and risk infection.

He said that over 4 lakh people have so been given an Ayurvedic ''Kaadha'' by the Ayurveda Department.

He said there is no shortage of sanitizers in the state, and that district collectors have been told to act against those who blackmarket the sanitizers.

He also appealed to the people to avoid crowded areas and seek medical attention immediately if there are any symptoms.

