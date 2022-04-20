Rajasthan schools reopen for Classes 9 to 12, with COVID-19 protocols in place

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Rajasthan have reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday.

In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the state, the Rajasthan administration has allowed physical classes in schools for students from September 1.

Speaking to ANI, Anu Chaudhary, Principal of Mahatama Gandhi Government School, Mansarovar in Jaipur said, "It is a very good decision by government to reopen the schools for Classes 9 to 12. Both children and teachers are very excited to come back to school."

"We have done all the preparation for the students. Staff will make sure that all the students are following COVID-19 protocols," added the principal.

"Physical classes are better than online classes as we can clear our doubts easily here. I am feeling happy to come back to school after the lockdown," a Class 9 student of Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Jaipur told ANI today.

The school has asked parents for a written consent to be submitted, mentioning their permission of sending children to school. (ANI)