Rajasthan Royals player offered money for fixing IPL 2015 match

News Delhi:Match fixing and betting controversies are not new during the IPL season. Of late, reports are pouring in that a Rajasthan Royals player was offered money by a Ranji teammate for fixing a match in the ongoing IPL 8. The match-fixing offer was made at a time when Rajasthan Royals were gearing up to play their first IPL match against Kings XI Punjab. However, the RR player didn't accept the offer and reported the incident to the Rajasthan Royals officials. Now, the IPL Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) are looking into the matter. According to media reports, the BCCI officials have confirmed the news. Rajasthan Royals will be playing their first IPL 8 match against Kings XI Punjab in Pune, today on April 10. Cricket franchise Rajasthan Royals represent the city Jaipur in the IPL. Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is the captain of the team. In the sixth season of IPL in 2013, RR players Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila were arrested for spot-fixing.