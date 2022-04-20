Rajasthan Royals owner joins 'Palaces on Wheels' in UK to raise COVID-19 funds

London: Rajasthan Royals' lead owner Manoj Badale has joined a unique cycling event, which has been named 'Palaces on Wheels' this year, to raise funds for COVID relief across South Asia.

The event will see over 30 cyclists out of Highgrove endure a unique 420 km route. It will see them visit some of the UK's most iconic Royal Households and Palaces over four days of cycling that started this Thursday. The Prince of Wales kick-started this year's 'Palaces on Wheels' cycling event.

The event carries on from previous cycling events from the British Asian Trust, which has seen British cyclists travel through Sri Lanka, India, Tanzania, and Cambodia. This year's 'Palaces on Wheels' will see cyclists in the UK for the first time.

The aim of this cycling event is largely to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work and helping out millions of people who've suffered from the effects of the pandemic.

Speaking at the event Manoj Badale said they were doing their bit for people in South Asia who have suffered due to the pandemic.

"We've all got our responsibility to do our bit for the people of South Asia who are suffering at the hands of a devastating pandemic, especially the ones that are disadvantaged. It's an initiative that is looking pan-region and to harness complete effort towards regenerating a certain section of the population that needs help on various fronts. Obviously, I have a special connection in the region through Rajasthan Royals and it's really special to be able to have a medium and a framework in sport via which we can facilitate an initiative to have a greater reach," he said.

Rajasthan Royals had also announced a contribution of Rs 7.5 crore (over $1mn) towards COVID relief in April.

The 'Palaces on Wheels' team is being led by Rohit Chadha, a supporter of the British Asian Trust and founder of the event.

"On behalf of all the riders, donors, sponsors, we are in the privileged position of making life-defining changes for those in real need, which truly is a humbling honour. Since 2016, with the incredible support and patronage of HRH The Prince of Wales, we have raised in excess of £1 million to date but the work is never done. This month we hope to add significantly to that total with our latest ride - Palaces on Wheels - in the UK for the first time," he said. (ANI)