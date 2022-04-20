    Menu
    Rajasthan Police SI suspended on rape charge

    April20/ 2022


    Jaipur: A police sub-inspector was suspended on Monday on the charge of raping a 26-year-old woman in Rajasthan''s Alwar district, an official said.

    A case of rape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 was registered against police sub-inspector Bharat Lal (52) on a complaint lodged by the woman, Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam said.

    The SP said the accused was arrested and suspended on Monday.

    The woman had gone to police station to lodge a case against her husband as he wanted a divorce. The woman wanted police to stop him from getting a divorce.

    According to the woman''s complaint, the accused SI raped her for three days at a quarter inside police station, the SP said. PTI

