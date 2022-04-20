Rajasthan Police SI suspended on rape charge

Jaipur: A police sub-inspector was suspended on Monday on the charge of raping a 26-year-old woman in Rajasthan''s Alwar district, an official said.

A case of rape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 was registered against police sub-inspector Bharat Lal (52) on a complaint lodged by the woman, Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam said.

The SP said the accused was arrested and suspended on Monday.

The woman had gone to police station to lodge a case against her husband as he wanted a divorce. The woman wanted police to stop him from getting a divorce.

According to the woman''s complaint, the accused SI raped her for three days at a quarter inside police station, the SP said. PTI