Rajasthan paper leak: ED takes Babulal Katara, Sher Singh Meena on 3-day remand

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken suspended Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara and agent Sher Singh Meena on three-day remand after their arrest on Friday in the paper leak case.

ED took this action after conducting several raids and interrogating about two dozen people. ED produced both of them in the court and took them on remand for three days for questioning.

According to sources, ED has received a lot of information regarding financial transactions, due to which many eminent people may stand in the dock. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had complained to ED in the paper leak case alleging money laundering worth crores of rupees.

ED then registered an FIR and raided the premises of those accused of paper leak. When money laundering was confirmed, a case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After this, properties worth about Rs 3.11 crore of Katara, Suresh Bishnoi, Suresh Dhaka, Bhupendra Saran and Sher Singh Meena were attached. Earlier, ED had raided 28 places which also included the Kalam coaching centre.

It needs to be mentioned here that Katara has been in jail since April. The government has sent a reference to the Governor for his termination from services.

As per sources, ED is questioning the accused to know as to how many papers were leaked and how much money was taken? Who played a role in the paper leak? Was the money distributed? Did any local leader give crores to become an RPSC member? What kind of political nexus was there?

