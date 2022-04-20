Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway Across 21 Districts

New Delhi: Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates | The counting of votes polled in all four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members' elections is underway in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The counting began at 21 district headquarters, according to the state election commission's spokesperson.

The polling was held on November 23, 27, December 1 and 5.





- The Congress has won 82 out of 153 Panchayat samiti member seats, so far, while the BJP got 56.

- The polling to elect a total of 636 zila parishad members and 4371 panchayat samiti members were held in four phases in 21 districts.

-The districts where polling was held include Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

- The counting will decide the fate of 1778 candidates for zila parishad elections and 12663 candidates for panchayat samiti elections.

- Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting.

—PTI